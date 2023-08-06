First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorms possible Monday
High chance of wind damage with any severe storms, especially north and west of RVA
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered thunderstorms could become severe Monday afternoon and evening.
Monday could start with a morning shower but its the afternoon and evening storms we’re focusing on for severe potential. Showers and storms are expected to move west to east across central Virginia ahead of a cold front. Storms could start in the Piedmont as early as 3 PM, storms could make it to the RVA Metro as early as 4 PM. The severe weather threat should come to an end by 9 or 10 PM. This timing could change, we’ll give you the First Alert if it does so.
The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Virginia I-95 corridor in a slight risk which is a level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale. This includes the Richmond Metro and the Tri-Cities. Counties north and west of RVA are in a higher threat category, a level 3 out of 5. Wind damage including power outages and downed trees is our main threat. Large hail, heavy rain and frequent lightening are also possible. We recommend parking in your garage to reduce the potential for damage to your vehicle. Seek shelter inside a sturdy shelter when you hear thunder.
Our tornado threat is LOW but we can’t completely rule out the risk. Counties in the enhanced, level 3 out of 5 risk, have a slightly better chance of a brief tornado. It’s in these counties especially, where I would ensure I know the location of my safe space is. If a tornado warning is issued, your safe place should be the lowest most interior room in your home away from windows. This is typically a hallway, closet, bathroom or the bottom of a stairwell.
Counties in the enhanced risk include Buckingham, Prince Edward, Cumberland, Louisa, Orange, western Amelia, western Goochland and western Powhatan.
If you have outdoor plans Monday afternoon and evening, consider moving those plans indoors.
Aside from the storms, Monday looks partly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s. The humidity could make it feel more like 101°.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.