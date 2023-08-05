Your Money with Carlson Financial
Stuff the Bus: Community gives back for sixth annual Ultimate Backpack Drive

This drive helps ensure that every student in the Richmond Region gets a chance to show up on the first day with everything they need.(wwbt)
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond community had the chance to donate school supplies for children in need Saturday at Walmart on Forest Avenue at the sixth annual ‘Stuff The Bus,’ part of the Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., people spent the day at Walmart on Forest Avenue, quickly filling up bins of supplies like notebooks, backpacks, pencils, crayons and more.

“You can’t go to school if you don’t have school supplies,” said Imani Pringle, a mother who donated Saturday.

This drive helps ensure that every student in the Richmond Region gets a chance to show up on the first day with everything they need.

“School drives are really important for kids in the community, and I felt like, you know, I’m in a position that I can help, so I really wanted to do,” said Dremere Woods, who donated at the event.

The organizer of the Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive, Timmy Nguyen, expressed his gratitude for each person who bought school supplies to donate Saturday afternoon.

“It was truly amazing to see the countless number of individuals and families who came into Walmart and then coming out with full bags of school supplies to donate,” Nguyen said. “The bus filled up quickly, and we can’t thank the community enough for their support and generosity to help kids start the school year off right.”

On Aug. 10th, volunteers will help assemble all of the school supplies at Richmond Raceway from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. so everything can be ready for students before school. Those interested in volunteering should make sure to register ahead of time.

“There’s always someone that needs help, and if you can help them, that’s the best thing to do, even if it’s just a dollar,” Pringle said. “I have kids, so maybe one day I might be in need, and I’m hoping someone would help me.”

Families that want a backpack for their students should check in with their school to find out more about receiving one.

Click or tap here to learn more about the Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive presented by CoStar and sponsored by WHOA Behavioral Health.

