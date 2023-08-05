Your Money with Carlson Financial
Saturday Forecast: Morning fog, hot and humid this afternoon

Typical August weather this weekend
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We should stay dry through the weekend with our next chance for thunderstorms arriving Monday.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 AM Saturday for Greensville, Sussex, Surry and James City counties.

Saturday: Patchy morning fog. Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows near 70°, highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Partly sunny. A few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid-90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy at times. Lows in the low 70s. Highs around 90°.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and less humid. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and hot with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance for a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

