Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Child clothing store paying sales tax despite no tax holiday weekend

With no tax holiday weekend in Virginia this year, one store in Henrico is helping families by paying their sales tax.
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - With no tax holiday weekend in Virginia this year, one store in Henrico is helping families by paying their sales tax.

When budgeting for the upcoming school year, many called the sales tax holiday a necessity.

“It is because a lot of schools start very soon, and people are preparing to try to get those shoes and clothing items, dancewear, whatnot that they’re going to need,” Kimberly Soloman, who owns the Once Upon a Child on W. Broad St., said.

Soloman said she’s frustrated to know families will not receive that benefit statewide due to the tax holiday weekend expiring on July 1.

That’s why she is taking matters into her own hands.

“This weekend, Friday through Sunday, we are paying the sales tax for our customers on the clothing and shoe items that they would typically be buying for back to school since the legislators let our families down,” Kimberly Soloman, who owns the Once Upon a Child on W. Broad St., said.

In this year’s budget, which has yet to pass, no state legislator or Gov. Glenn Youngkin added an extension to the sale weekend.

“I think it’s unfortunate that this happened in a year where our families are already struggling,” Soloman said. “With all of the inflation, high gas prices, all of the different challenges that they already had, this 6% means a lot when you’re planning a budget for the school year.”

There is still hope for a holiday weekend later in the year.

When the provision expired, budget negotiators extended the tax holiday for one year in 2022.

The process could happen again before the budget is passed.

“I would love to see it come back, you know, after shelter and food, clothing a child is a family’s third largest expense,” Soloman said. “So we want to see them helped out in any way that they can be.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Firefighter Rodney Coles served with the Richmond Fire Department since 2008.
Richmond mourning the loss of veteran firefighter
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police investigating deadly Wednesday night shooting in Richmond
A restaurant worker caught the person throwing plants out on Arthur Ashe Blvd.
‘It’s disgusting:’ Richmond shop owner looking to catch who vandalized store
VDOT says the crash happened on I-85 south at the Baylors Lane Overpass.
All lanes open after tractor-trailer crash on I-85

Latest News

With no tax holiday weekend in Virginia this year, one store in Henrico is helping families by...
Child clothing store paying sales tax despite no tax holiday weekend
The $1.35 billion jackpot is tied for the 4th largest prize in history.
Mega Millions jackpot now at $1.35 billion, next drawing Friday night
Richmond voters can once again cast their ballots early at two satellite locations.
Richmond Electoral Board reverses course and opens satellite locations
Firefighter Rodney Coles served with the Richmond Fire Department since 2008.
Richmond mourning the loss of veteran firefighter