Child clothing store paying sales tax despite no tax holiday weekend

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - With no tax holiday weekend in Virginia this year, one store in Henrico is helping families by paying their sales tax.

When budgeting for the upcoming school year, many called the sales tax holiday a necessity.

“It is because a lot of schools start very soon, and people are preparing to try to get those shoes and clothing items, dancewear, whatnot that they’re going to need,” Kimberly Soloman, who owns the Once Upon a Child on W. Broad St., said.

Soloman said she’s frustrated to know families will not receive that benefit statewide due to the tax holiday weekend expiring on July 1.

That’s why she is taking matters into her own hands.

“This weekend, Friday through Sunday, we are paying the sales tax for our customers on the clothing and shoe items that they would typically be buying for back to school since the legislators let our families down,” Kimberly Soloman, who owns the Once Upon a Child on W. Broad St., said.

In this year’s budget, which has yet to pass, no state legislator or Gov. Glenn Youngkin added an extension to the sale weekend.

“I think it’s unfortunate that this happened in a year where our families are already struggling,” Soloman said. “With all of the inflation, high gas prices, all of the different challenges that they already had, this 6% means a lot when you’re planning a budget for the school year.”

There is still hope for a holiday weekend later in the year.

When the provision expired, budget negotiators extended the tax holiday for one year in 2022.

The process could happen again before the budget is passed.

“I would love to see it come back, you know, after shelter and food, clothing a child is a family’s third largest expense,” Soloman said. “So we want to see them helped out in any way that they can be.”

