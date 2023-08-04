Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Friday, August 4, 2023
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Multiple crashes on I-95 south are causing delays in Richmond and Henrico.
- Members of the Richmond Electoral Board will meet today after two early voting sites were removed last month.
- A grand jury has charged a Federal Bureau of Prisons officer with violenting an inmate’s civil rights by deliberately ignoring his serious medical needs, resulting in his death.
- The RVA Duck Race is returning to Brown’s Island tomorrow!
- Also happening tomorrow, a supply drive will be held for the sixth annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive, presented by CoStar and sponsored by WHOA Behavioral Health.
- Today’s weather consists of morning rain, then mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Full forecast >
