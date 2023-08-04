Watch Live: 12News Today

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Here the News to Know for Friday, August 4, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police investigating deadly Wednesday night shooting in Richmond
VDOT says the crash happened on I-85 south at the Baylors Lane Overpass.
All lanes open after tractor-trailer crash on I-85
I-85 Shooting
Chesterfield teen shot on I-85 in Dinwiddie dies
VDOT says clean-up is expected to take several hours.
Cement truck overturns in downtown Richmond

Instead of having early voting locations around the city, Richmond’s electoral board voted to...
Richmond Electoral Board to meet about eliminated early voting sites
A restaurant worker caught the person throwing plants out on Arthur Ashe Blvd.
‘It’s disgusting:’ Richmond shop owner looking to catch who vandalized store
If convicted, Blackwell faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.
Petersburg prison employee charged in inmate’s death after denying medical care