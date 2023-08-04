Richmond mourning the loss of veteran firefighter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after a deadly crash on Thursday.

Virginia State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on I-95 south at mile marker 58 in Chesterfield at around 3:45 p.m.

When troopers arrived, they found that a 2003 Subaru sedan ran off the road and struck bushes in the area.

The driver, Rodney Jermaine Coles, 49, of Petersburg was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“We are mourning the tremendous loss of Firefighter Rodney Coles, on what would have been his 15-year anniversary with the City of Richmond Fire and Emergency Services. Firefighter Coles recently experienced a sudden medical emergency and did not recover,” Richmond Fire said in a statement.

Richmond Fire Chief Melvin D. Carter said Coles had been a member of the fire department since Aug. 4, 2008.

“One way that we may honor our brother firefighter is by keeping his family in mind,” Chief Melvin D. Carter said.

RFD says grief counseling and peer support will be available to those who need assistance during this time.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.