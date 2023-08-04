Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond Electoral Board reverses course and opens satellite locations

The Republican-led electoral board reversed course after criticism from the city’s mayor and attorney deeming the decision illegal.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond voters can once again cast their ballots early at two satellite locations.

On Friday morning, The Republican-led electoral board reversed course after criticism from the city’s mayor and attorney deeming the decision illegal.

Now, City Hall and Hickory Hill will both serve as early voting centers - on top of the only location the board originally opened at the Registrar’s Office.

“Last week, I posed the question to the Richmond Electoral Board, ‘Is it early voting for ALL or early voting for some?’ And after our public pressure, the Richmond Electoral Board voted to reverse course on their decision to remove early voting locations in predominantly Black and Brown areas,” Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement Friday morning.

On July 27, the two GOP members voted against opening the satellite locations, going against one Democrat. The electoral board said the concern was the cost of running these early voting spots. The price tag to operate both locations is $100,000.

During Friday’s meeting, the electoral board decided to remove early voting on Sundays.

“Ensuring proper access to the ballot box is neither a Democrat nor Republican issue, it’s an American issue. One that we should uphold to the highest standards upon which our sacred democracy was founded. I will keep advocating for Richmonders voting rights and I urge other localities across Virginia that are also currently facing an assault against ballot access to follow Richmond’s lead and ensure access to the ballot box for ALL Virginians.”

The General Election will be held Nov. 7, 2023, and in-person early voting begins Friday, Sept. 22.

