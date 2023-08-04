Your Money with Carlson Financial
Residents reflect on aftermath of deadly 1993 tornado outbreak

Sadie Barlow: “It was just crazy, it was just shock and awe that would happen so close.”
Aug. 6, 1993, is a day many will never forget.
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Aug. 6, 1993, is a day Bill Talley will never forget.

“It’s very clear, still in my mind,” Talley told NBC12. “During the morning, I was up at Fort A.P. Hill with Boy Scouts, and it was at the National Jamboree site at the time, and we were doing a strict day visit. Rain started coming on in, and my pager, back in those days, started buzzing a lot to call my office.”

As Talley tried to call his office in Petersburg, he learned about the devastating tornado going through Old Towne Petersburg and Colonial Heights.

“I heard on WRVA, at the time, about a tornado sitting down in Petersburg and Colonial Heights,” said Talley. “I called an office above my office to ask them what was going on. They told me what had happened. I said, ‘Is my office fine?’ They said yes.”

The tornado went through Old Towne Petersburg, causing multi-story brick buildings to collapse. One resident, who didn’t want to speak on camera, grew emotional talking with NBC12 about the tornado destroying her home and business.

Four people were killed and 256 people were hurt when 18 tornadoes struck our region, ranking as the deadliest tornado outbreak in our part of the state.

“It was just crazy. It was just shock and awe that would happen so close,” said Sadie Barlow, who remembers hearing about the tornado’s aftermath as a child.

Barlow remembers the devastating images from the path of destruction left behind at the Walmart store in Colonial Heights.

“I just remember the Walmart being so close and that it was crazy,” she told NBC12.

Talley also remembers the quiet feeling around Old Towne Petersburg after the tornado struck.

“I came down that night just from a distance to see, and really with the lights out, it was really unusual from that point,” he told NBC12.

Talley’s office lost power but didn’t suffer damage from the tornado.

“I told my office staff tomorrow morning. We’re here. We’re going to open up the doors, and we’re going to start manually have people come in so we can do claims,” he said. “We probably paid out well over $1 million in claims.”

A dark day many say they will never forget.

“It really knocked out a lot of the town that they had just rebuilt, so it’s pretty tragic, but luckily Petersburg is getting it back together,” said Barlow.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

