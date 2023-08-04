Petersburg prison employee charged in inmate’s death after denying medical care

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A grand jury has charged a Federal Bureau of Prisons officer with violenting an inmate’s civil rights by deliberately ignoring his serious medical needs, resulting in his death.

The superseding indictment alleges that on Jan. 10, 2021, BOP Senior Officer Specialist Yolanda Blackwell, 45, of Chester, was on duty working in the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Petersburg.

According to the indictment, Blackwell willfully did not give the inmate, a 47-year-old man identified as W.W., necessary medical care, even though she knew that W.W.severerious medical needs.

W.W. died in federal custody that day.

Two other BOP officials, Lieutenant Shronda Covington and registered nurse Tonya Farley, were previously charged with civil rights and other offeconcerning with the inmate’s death in custody.

Another BOP official, Lieutenant Michael Anderson, previously pleaded guilty to his role in the inmate’s death.

If convicted, Blackwell faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

