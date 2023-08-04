Mega Millions jackpot now at $1.35 billion, next drawing Friday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Are you feeling lucky? The next drawing for Mega Millions’ mega-billion jackpot is tonight.

$1.35 billion is up for grabs in tonight’s drawing. It’s the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot and fourth-largest in U.S. lotto history.

The estimated cash payout for the top prize is $659.5 million!

The number has continued to climb since mid-April without a grand prize winner.

There have been 30 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game’s jackpot.

Virginia lottery officials said sales are always the strongest on the day of the drawing, and there will be times today that they expect to sell more than 5,100 Mega Million tickets per minute.

“I play the lottery seven days a week. I’m kind of addicted,” Brenda Parrish said. “That’s a whole lot of money, and if I win that ticket, I’m going to treat everybody that I can from my heart, and that’s what I would do.”

If one ticket matches all six numbers, whoever has it can take the cash option before taxes or the $1.35 billion over 29 years as an annuity.

“A high jackpot like that is really important for Virginia because the profit for every ticket, whether it’s a Mega Millions ticket or any other Virginia lotto game, benefits K-12 education in Virginia,” Virginia Lottery Spokesperson John Haggerty said.

You can get your tickets any time before 10:45 p.m. The drawing will be at 11 p.m. Friday.

