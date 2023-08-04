‘It’s disgusting:’ Richmond shop owner looking to catch who vandalized store

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A shop owner in Richmond is looking to catch someone who vandalized the outside store on Arthur Ashe Blvd Wednesday night.

“People really like this spot because it’s kind of like an oasis in the middle of lots of cement all the way down the strip,” Josiah Ickes, owner of Happy Trees Agricultural Supply, said.

Ickes said over the last few years, his employees have made its storefront a community garden for neighbors to grab fresh veggies.

“It basically acts as a community garden,” Ickes said. “We’ve encouraged people to come and help out. We’ve encouraged people to come to grow their own plants and stuff like that. A lot of that food goes back to the community. If somebody wants to stop by and grab an eggplant, they can snip it and grab it.”

That “community garden” Ickes was talking about was spread out thin all across Arthur Ashe Blvd Wednesday night when a person decided to pour it out in the street.

Ickes said he first found out about what happened after receiving a call from a worker at a nearby restaurant.

”Hi, I was just walking past your store. It’s about 9 p.m. Obviously, you guys are closed, but some random guy was throwing all of your plants and planters into the middle of the street,” a restaurant worker said to Ickes.

That worker took a quick video of the act and said that dirt was being thrown into the median at one point, and cars honked at the person trying to avoid it.

Ickes said not only was 130 pounds of soil just dumped out, but more damage was done to his front window.

“It’s disgusting because there was no intent,” Ickes said. “It’s not like somebody came and stole some plants, or somebody came and took all the eggplants or the tomatoes or whatever. It was like somebody wanted just to hurt somebody.”

Throughout Thursday morning, neighbors tried to help clean up the mess.

“There’s a really nice note in the soil right now that says like so sorry for what happened, not sure who did this, but we really appreciate you guys setting this up for us,” Ickes said.

Ickes said this wwouldn’tstop his shop from continuing to provide produce to those who need it but says he doesn’t want this to happen again.

“We’re going to beef up security just to make sure next time we’ll catch him red-handed,” Ickes said.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

