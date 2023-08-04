Your Money with Carlson Financial
Friday Forecast: Cool again with clouds and morning rain

Back to normal August weather this weekend
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain this morning and mainly cloudy in the midday/afternoon. Back to sunshine and hotter temperatures for the weekend.

Friday: Rain likely in the morning. Skies remain mostly cloudy in the afternoon as the rain movies east. Max rain totals likely in the 1/4″ to 1/2″ range. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 90%, dropping to 20% by evening)

Saturday: A mix of clouds and sunshine, much warmer. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows upper 60s to near 70°, highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Partly sunny. A few showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs around 90°.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and seasonable. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows near 70°, highs in the low 90s.

