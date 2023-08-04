Friday Forecast: Cool again with clouds and morning rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain this morning and mainly cloudy in the midday/afternoon. Back to sunshine and hotter temperatures for the weekend.

Friday: Rain likely in the morning. Skies remain mostly cloudy in the afternoon as the rain movies east. Max rain totals likely in the 1/4″ to 1/2″ range. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 90%, dropping to 20% by evening)

Saturday: A mix of clouds and sunshine, much warmer. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows upper 60s to near 70°, highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Partly sunny. A few showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs around 90°.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and seasonable. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows near 70°, highs in the low 90s.

