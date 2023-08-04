Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Chesterfield to celebrate residents turning 100 in 2023

To participate in either or both of the festivities, registration forms must be filled out by...
To participate in either or both of the festivities, registration forms must be filled out by Monday, Aug. 14, at 5 p.m.(Pixabay)
By Oliver Sabo
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is celebrating its residents turning 100 years old this year in August and September.

Chesterfield’s Office of Aging and Disability Services and the Board of Supervisors plan to recognize and celebrate the county’s 2023 centenarians in a couple of ways.

Residents with 100th birthdays in 2023 can receive mailed certificates, recognition coins and acknowledgment at the Chesterfield Board of Supervisor’s meeting in September.

To participate in either or both of the festivities, registration forms must be filled out by Monday, Aug. 14, at 5 p.m. Forms will require photos of the centenarian and answers to questions regarding things like hobbies, longevity and achievements.

For more information on the 2023 centenarian celebration, visit the Aging and Disability Services website or call (804) 768-7878.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police investigating deadly Wednesday night shooting in Richmond
VDOT says the crash happened on I-85 south at the Baylors Lane Overpass.
All lanes open after tractor-trailer crash on I-85
I-85 Shooting
Chesterfield teen shot on I-85 in Dinwiddie dies
A restaurant worker caught the person throwing plants out on Arthur Ashe Blvd.
‘It’s disgusting:’ Richmond shop owner looking to catch who vandalized store

Latest News

School is coming back fast with some students going back to the classroom in a matter of weeks,...
Petersburg Schools adopts clear backpack policy for all students
Firefighter Rodney Coles served with the Richmond Fire Department since 2008.
Richmond mourning the loss of veteran firefighter
On Friday morning, The Republican-led electoral board reversed course after criticism from the...
Richmond Electoral Board reverses course and opens satellite locations
In a statement on Facebook, Richmond Fire confirmed that Coles served with the department since...
Richmond firefighter dies in crash on I-95