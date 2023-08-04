Chesterfield to celebrate residents turning 100 in 2023

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is celebrating its residents turning 100 years old this year in August and September.

Chesterfield’s Office of Aging and Disability Services and the Board of Supervisors plan to recognize and celebrate the county’s 2023 centenarians in a couple of ways.

Residents with 100th birthdays in 2023 can receive mailed certificates, recognition coins and acknowledgment at the Chesterfield Board of Supervisor’s meeting in September.

To participate in either or both of the festivities, registration forms must be filled out by Monday, Aug. 14, at 5 p.m. Forms will require photos of the centenarian and answers to questions regarding things like hobbies, longevity and achievements.

For more information on the 2023 centenarian celebration, visit the Aging and Disability Services website or call (804) 768-7878.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.