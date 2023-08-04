30 years later: Looking back at the deadly 1993 Tri-Cities tornado

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Aug. 6, 1993, a tornado outbreak tore through Petersburg, killing four and injuring 256 people.

The storm created more than $50 million in total damage to vehicles, properties and buildings. It also affected families and residents for years.

In total, 18 tornados devastated the Tri-Cities region, leaving communities like Pochahontas Island with little standing. The storm heavily damaged 47 of the 57 buildings on the island.

Since the tragedy, there have been many advancements to help residents prepare for tornado storms, which aren’t uncommon in August. Tornadoes are more detectable now, and technology like emergency sirens, better radio systems, and, most importantly, cell phones make it easier for people to follow storms and evaluate risk.

Thirty years later, this tornado outbreak still ranks as the deadliest in our part of the state.

