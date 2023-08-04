Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

12 About Movies - Demons, Lawnmowers & Ninja Turtles

12 About Movies - Demons, Lawnmowers & Ninja Turtles
By Todd Densmore and Tyler Britt
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In this week’s episode of 12 About Movies, Tyler delivers his finest Jimmy Stewart impression, Todd recommends a quasi-remake/parody of a stone-cold classic, and both agree that the latest Guardians of the Galaxy movie is one of Marvel’s best.

New to Streaming:

8/2 - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 - Disney+

8/2 - Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - Paramount+

8/2 - Reservation Dogs - Season 3 (Final Season) - Hulu

8/3 - The Super Mario Bros Movie - Peacock

8/3 - Heartstopper Season 2 - Netflix

8/6 - Winning Time Season 2 - Max

8/8 - Only Murders in the Building Season 3 - Hulu

Staff Picks:

Spree (2020) - Hulu (Tyler’s pick)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance - Amazon Prime (Tyler’s pick)

Blades (1989) - Tubi (Todd’s pick)

The Righteous Gemstones - Max (Todd’s pick)

New to Theaters:

8/2 - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

8/4 - The Meg 2: The Trench

8/4 - Shortcomings

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police investigating deadly Wednesday night shooting in Richmond
VDOT says the crash happened on I-85 south at the Baylors Lane Overpass.
All lanes open after tractor-trailer crash on I-85
I-85 Shooting
Chesterfield teen shot on I-85 in Dinwiddie dies
VDOT says clean-up is expected to take several hours.
Cement truck overturns in downtown Richmond

Latest News

12 About Movies - Demons, Lawnmowers & Ninja Turtles
12 About Movies - Demons, Lawnmowers & Ninja Turtles
If convicted, Blackwell faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.
Petersburg prison employee charged in inmate’s death after denying medical care
Firefighter Rodney Coles served with the Richmond Fire Department since 2008.
Richmond mourning the loss of veteran firefighter
If convicted, Blackwell could face the maximum sentence of life in prison.
Petersburg prison employee charged in inmate’s death after denying medical care