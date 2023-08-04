12 About Movies - Demons, Lawnmowers & Ninja Turtles
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In this week’s episode of 12 About Movies, Tyler delivers his finest Jimmy Stewart impression, Todd recommends a quasi-remake/parody of a stone-cold classic, and both agree that the latest Guardians of the Galaxy movie is one of Marvel’s best.
New to Streaming:
8/2 - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 - Disney+
8/2 - Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - Paramount+
8/2 - Reservation Dogs - Season 3 (Final Season) - Hulu
8/3 - The Super Mario Bros Movie - Peacock
8/3 - Heartstopper Season 2 - Netflix
8/6 - Winning Time Season 2 - Max
8/8 - Only Murders in the Building Season 3 - Hulu
Staff Picks:
Spree (2020) - Hulu (Tyler’s pick)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance - Amazon Prime (Tyler’s pick)
Blades (1989) - Tubi (Todd’s pick)
The Righteous Gemstones - Max (Todd’s pick)
New to Theaters:
8/2 - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
8/4 - The Meg 2: The Trench
8/4 - Shortcomings
