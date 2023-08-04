12 About Movies - Demons, Lawnmowers & Ninja Turtles

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In this week’s episode of 12 About Movies, Tyler delivers his finest Jimmy Stewart impression, Todd recommends a quasi-remake/parody of a stone-cold classic, and both agree that the latest Guardians of the Galaxy movie is one of Marvel’s best.

New to Streaming:

8/2 - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 - Disney+

8/2 - Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - Paramount+

8/2 - Reservation Dogs - Season 3 (Final Season) - Hulu

8/3 - The Super Mario Bros Movie - Peacock

8/3 - Heartstopper Season 2 - Netflix

8/6 - Winning Time Season 2 - Max

8/8 - Only Murders in the Building Season 3 - Hulu

Staff Picks:

Spree (2020) - Hulu (Tyler’s pick)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance - Amazon Prime (Tyler’s pick)

Blades (1989) - Tubi (Todd’s pick)

The Righteous Gemstones - Max (Todd’s pick)

New to Theaters:

8/2 - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

8/4 - The Meg 2: The Trench

8/4 - Shortcomings

