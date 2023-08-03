Watch Live: 12News Today

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Here the News to Know for Thursday, August 3, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • A tractor-trailer crash on I-85 is causing delays in Petersburg. Traffic updates >
  • All students in Petersburg will be required to use a clear backpack when they head back to school.
  • In just a few hours, former President Donald Trump will appear in court Thursday. He’s been indicted on four counts tied to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
  • Today’s weather will consist of increasing clouds with light spotty rain this afternoon. Full forecast >

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

