Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Thursday, August 3, 2023
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- A tractor-trailer crash on I-85 is causing delays in Petersburg. Traffic updates >
- All students in Petersburg will be required to use a clear backpack when they head back to school.
- In just a few hours, former President Donald Trump will appear in court Thursday. He’s been indicted on four counts tied to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
- Today’s weather will consist of increasing clouds with light spotty rain this afternoon. Full forecast >
Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.
Download NBC12′s Apps
> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play
> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.