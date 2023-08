PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A truck driver is in the hospital after a crash on Interstate 85 early Thursday morning.

VDOT says the crash happened on I-85 South at Baylors Lane Overpass (mile marker 67).

As of 5:45 a.m., the right lane and shoulder are closed.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.