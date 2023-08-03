Your Money with Carlson Financial
Thursday Forecast: Increasing clouds with spotty light rain this afternoon

Much cooler than normal today and tomorrow
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cooler than normal temperatures today and tomorrow with areas of light rain likely

Thursday: Some morning sun, then Increasing clouds. A few showers in the midday and afternoon with rain chance picking up into the evening and overnight. High around 80. (Rain Chance: 50%. Rain amounts less than 1/10″)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with areas of light rain. Rain amounts 1/10″ or less. Rain chance drops in the late afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows upper 60s to near 70°, highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Partly sunny. A few showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs around 90°.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and seasonable. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

