Thursday Forecast: Increasing clouds with spotty light rain this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cooler than normal temperatures today and tomorrow with areas of light rain likely

Thursday: Some morning sun, then Increasing clouds. A few showers in the midday and afternoon with rain chance picking up into the evening and overnight. High around 80. (Rain Chance: 50%. Rain amounts less than 1/10″)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with areas of light rain. Rain amounts 1/10″ or less. Rain chance drops in the late afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows upper 60s to near 70°, highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Partly sunny. A few showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs around 90°.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and seasonable. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

