Teen injured in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -A teenager in Petersburg was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening.

On Aug. 2, police responded to the 1400 block of Ferndale Avenue for a shooting. They say that’s where a 17-year-old was shot. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.

Anyone with any information can send tips to Petersburg Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.