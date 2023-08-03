Teen injured in Petersburg shooting
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -A teenager in Petersburg was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening.
On Aug. 2, police responded to the 1400 block of Ferndale Avenue for a shooting. They say that’s where a 17-year-old was shot. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.
Anyone with any information can send tips to Petersburg Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
