Scholarship honors memory of Richmond college student killed in crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Sitting on a bench outside Douglas Freeman High School, Jessica Troutman reflects on the memories she holds close to her heart of her son, Nicholas.

“My favorite memory is his smile,” Jessica Troutman told NBC12. “He loved to be there for people, and his smile put people at ease and helped people feel included.”

According to his mom, the graduate of Douglas Freeman High School was a hard worker and had a legacy for helping and supporting others. Jessica Troutman also said Nicholas followed in his older brother’s footsteps to get involved in entrepreneurial paths.

“He just really put his heart and soul into anything he did,” said Jessica.

This passion for business motivated Nicholas to pursue a degree in business management when he started at James Madison University in 2021. In February, Nicholas and two JMU students were killed in a car crash near the West Virginia-Virginia line.

“Since the accident, we’ve heard from so many friends, people that he knew casually, about how he had touched them in some way,” said Jessica.

This motivated Ellieblue Gurkin, one of Nicholas’ close friends, to come up with an idea to create a scholarship in his name.

“All of us can come together and honor him and keep his memory alive,” she told NBC12.

The Nicholas Troutman Memorial Fund was launched with help from the Henrico Education Foundation.

“Nick was such a mature high schooler,” said Douglas Freeman High School Principal John Marshall while talking about his memories of Nicholas in school. “He had really just a contagious quiet, positivity about him.”

Marshall said he will never forget Troutman’s positivity in the hallways and believes the scholarship will open up more opportunities for students.

“Having his name live on here in Freeman, the scholarship will give an opportunity to a student as they pursue their goals to live their best life,” he said.

Over the next few years, Jessica hopes the scholarship will help students at Douglas Freeman High School achieve their future goals and dreams while honoring her son, who helped and supported others around him.

“There are a lot of memories, and this is something that, again, in the spirit of Nicholas and how he had goals and dreams and other kids do too, helping them realize those goals and dreams is something that’s very important to us in his memory,” she said. “If there’s any way we can help young people achieve their goals and dreams, I know Nicholas would be very happy about that.”

The goal is to hand out a $1,000 scholarship next spring and to potentially earmark $500 for necessities that come up at Douglas Freeman High School.

“Our goal is that this will continue for many, many years,” said Jessica Troutman.

If you would like to donate to the Nicholas Troutman Memorial Fund, click here.

Checks can be made payable to Henrico Education Foundation and include Nicholas Troutman Memorial Fund in the memo.

Checks can be mailed to:

Henrico Education Foundation

P.O. Box 31413

Henrico, VA 23294

