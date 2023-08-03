Your Money with Carlson Financial
Sports Backers announces changes to Richmond Marathon start times

The Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon is set for Saturday, Nov. 11.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Organizers for the 46th annual Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon have changed race start times.

Sports Backers’ ‘Reveal Week’ showcases race swag

Usually, the race day will start with the VCU Health Richmond 8k, followed by the CarMax Half Marathon and finally, the full marathon.

However, the new schedule will be:

7:00 a.m. – Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon starts

7:15 a.m. – CarMax Richmond Half Marathon starts

7:30 a.m. – VCU Health Richmond 8k starts

“Our thought is that by starting full marathoners first, we are able to ensure they finish sooner in the day than they have in the past, hopefully adding to why we are known as America’s Friendliest Marathon,” said Megan Schultz, Race Director for the event. “This decision was made after participant feedback and careful course and timing analysis and is in line with our desire to seek ways to better our overall participant experience.”

The Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon is Saturday, Nov. 11. To sign up for any of the races, click here.

