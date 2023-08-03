Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Petersburg Schools adopts clear backpack policy for all students

The school board voted for the policy after a string of incidents at Petersburg Schools.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg students will have to start using clear backpacks when school starts back up again on September 5th.

The policy was passed by the school board Wednesday night.

This all comes after a series of violent incidents within Petersburg Schools last year, including several fights that happened at schools in the fall and then more fights that broke out at Petersburg High back in January, which resulted in a student getting sent to the hospital.

Back in February, an unenrolled teen was found with a pocket knife after getting on a school bus and later being detained at Blanford Sixth Grade Academy.

The policy includes a list of exceptions and rules that all students need to follow.

For example, backpacks will not be allowed at athletic events. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items, athletic bags and instrument cases.

Petersburg is the latest school division to adopt the clear backpack policy.

Hopewell started requiring clear backpacks last year for elementary students, and WVEC reports that Newport News implemented a similar policy last week.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-85 Shooting
Chesterfield teen shot on I-85 in Dinwiddie dies
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech announces changes to its application for admission
(FILE)
64-year-old man drowns in Lake Anna in Louisa
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Three days after informing his employer that he was going to retire, Paul Bashaw scratched off...
Man wins $1 million lottery prize days after telling employer he was retiring

Latest News

VDOT says clean-up is expected to take several hours.
Cement truck overturns in downtown Richmond
VDOT says the crash happened on I-85 south at the Baylors Lane Overpass.
All lanes open after tractor-trailer crash on I-85
Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today
VDOT says the Franklin Street exit ramp (74B) is closed.
Cement truck overturns in downtown Richmond