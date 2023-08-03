Petersburg Schools adopts clear backpack policy for all students

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg students will have to start using clear backpacks when school starts back up again on September 5th.

The policy was passed by the school board Wednesday night.

#BREAKING : A motion was passed by the school board that approved the new clear backpack 🎒 policy which requires all k-12 students to wear clear backpack for the upcoming 23-24 school year. The district will provide clear backpacks to students. pic.twitter.com/8qsupjKTTV — Petersburg Schools (@Pburg_Schools) August 3, 2023

This all comes after a series of violent incidents within Petersburg Schools last year, including several fights that happened at schools in the fall and then more fights that broke out at Petersburg High back in January, which resulted in a student getting sent to the hospital.

Back in February, an unenrolled teen was found with a pocket knife after getting on a school bus and later being detained at Blanford Sixth Grade Academy.

The policy includes a list of exceptions and rules that all students need to follow.

For example, backpacks will not be allowed at athletic events. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items, athletic bags and instrument cases.

Petersburg is the latest school division to adopt the clear backpack policy.

Hopewell started requiring clear backpacks last year for elementary students, and WVEC reports that Newport News implemented a similar policy last week.

