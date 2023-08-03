Henrico Police holding rabies clinic for dogs and cats

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Police Division is holding another rabies clinic this summer for pets in need of shots.

The rabies vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Henrico County Western Government Center. Pets from all localities are welcome at the event, and cats must be brought in carriers.

Each vaccine will cost $15 and must be paid in cash. Pets will receive a rabies tag and an inoculation certificate along with the vaccine.

Henrico dog licenses will also be available at the clinic for $10, which are valid for the life of the animal while the owner lives in Henrico and the pet’s rabies vaccinations are kept current.

Pet owners who attend must register and pay in the Administration Building before seeing a veterinarian on the first level of the adjacent parking lot.

Virginia law requires all dogs and cats older than four months to be vaccinated for rabies.

More information is available on Henrico Police’s website or by calling the Animal Protection Unit at (804) 727-880. Officers will also be available to discuss license and vaccination requirements.

