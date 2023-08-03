Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Henrico Police holding rabies clinic for dogs and cats

Pets will receive a rabies tag and an inoculation certificate along with the vaccine.
Pets will receive a rabies tag and an inoculation certificate along with the vaccine.(File Image)
By Oliver Sabo
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Police Division is holding another rabies clinic this summer for pets in need of shots.

The rabies vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Henrico County Western Government Center. Pets from all localities are welcome at the event, and cats must be brought in carriers.

Each vaccine will cost $15 and must be paid in cash. Pets will receive a rabies tag and an inoculation certificate along with the vaccine.

Henrico dog licenses will also be available at the clinic for $10, which are valid for the life of the animal while the owner lives in Henrico and the pet’s rabies vaccinations are kept current.

Pet owners who attend must register and pay in the Administration Building before seeing a veterinarian on the first level of the adjacent parking lot.

Virginia law requires all dogs and cats older than four months to be vaccinated for rabies.

More information is available on Henrico Police’s website or by calling the Animal Protection Unit at (804) 727-880. Officers will also be available to discuss license and vaccination requirements.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-85 Shooting
Chesterfield teen shot on I-85 in Dinwiddie dies
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech announces changes to its application for admission
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
(FILE)
64-year-old man drowns in Lake Anna in Louisa
VDOT says the crash happened on I-85 south at the Baylors Lane Overpass.
All lanes open after tractor-trailer crash on I-85

Latest News

In life, they say there are ups and downs. With kids, nothing is predictable. But the Adams...
Hanover mother hopes to find clinical trail to fight stage 4 cancer
A local mother spent nearly a year in the PICU fighting to save her son’s life. Now, she’s...
Hanover mother hopes to find clinical trail to fight stage 4 cancer
Trip tips as majority of travelers report issues
Trip tips as majority of travelers report issues
Murphy’s friends say she had hopes and dreams of being a nurse, but they are heartbroken and...
Friend remembers 19-year-old killed in I-85 shooting