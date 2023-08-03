Your Money with Carlson Financial
Friend remembers 19-year-old killed in I-85 shooting

Murphy’s friends say she had hopes and dreams of being a nurse, but they are heartbroken and shocked over this sudden loss, and they want answers and justice for her family.(WWBT)
By Raven Brown
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -It’s been just more than two days since 19-year-old T’miya Murphy was shot at and crashed on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie, but her loved ones say they feel no closer to justice as they face grief and anger in her death.

Murphy’s friends say she had hopes and dreams of being a nurse, but they are heartbroken and shocked over this sudden loss, and they want answers and justice for her family.

Standing outside of Thomas Dale High School, where Murphy walked the halls for years, her grieving friend Anthony Wells honored her life.

“She wanted you to chase her dreams but also be supportive of her,” Wells said. “She definitely was big on chasing dreams, and she wanted me to chase mine.”

Wells said Murphy was joyous, funny, and loving and had a reputation for uplifting others and encouraging them to follow their dreams.

“She used to take me to the studio,” he said. “Anything I asked here, she’s there, she’s coming, she got you.”

Virginia State Police tell us Murphy was driving south on I-85 near the Route 1 exit on Tuesday when someone fired several shots at her car as they were driving by. Murphy ended up crashing on the other side of the interstate. She fought for her life but didn’t make it.

“That’s not something anybody is just going to be ready to hear,” Wells said. “Just for her having to go through that just breaks my heart. She’s too much of a good person, she didn’t deserve it.’

Wells hopes whoever’s responsible will be caught so they can get justice for Murphy and can continue to remember her for her heart and not this tragedy.

“She was a very genuine, caring, giving person,” Wells said. “She had a good heart.”

State police are still investigating but say there is no indication this shooting was related to road rage.

Troopers said they believe it was random and isolated. If you have any information about the other vehicle involved or the person who pulled the trigger, give state police a call at (804) 609-5656 or #77 from a cell phone or by emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

