Skip to content
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners
Watch Live
News
Politics
National
On Your Side
Weather
Send it to 12
About Us
TV
Home
Get News In Your Inbox
Watch Live
Send it to 12
CW Richmond
Stay Connected
Contests
Podcast: How We Got Here
Advertise With Us
News
State
National
Crime
Education
Business
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Virginia Mercury
Politics
State
National
Weather
First Alert Weather Blog
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
Dress For The Weather
Weathernet
Traffic
Health
Medical Monday
Managing Your Mental Health
On Your Side
Acts of Kindness
Building a Better RVA
Investigate
Managing Your Mental Health
RVA Parenting
Watching Your Wallet
12 About Town
Community Calendar
Picture Your Pet
About Us
NEXTGEN TV
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Management Team
NBC12 Viewpoint
NBC12 Jobs
TV
Local Steals and Deals
One Good Thing
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
InvestigateTV
Gray DC Bureau
Sponsor Spotlight
Press Releases
Enter to win tickets for the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival
The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival returns to Maymont on Aug. 11 and 12.
(Richmond Jazz and Music Festival)
By
NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Chesterfield teen shot on I-85 in Dinwiddie dies
Virginia Tech announces changes to its application for admission
64-year-old man drowns in Lake Anna in Louisa
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Man wins $1 million lottery prize days after telling employer he was retiring
Latest News
Enter to win the Summer of Space Ticket Giveaway
Enter to win the Fred Astaire Dance Studios prize pack giveaway
Enter to win 4 tickets to the Science Museum’s ‘Space’ exhibit
Cancellations, delays top list of complaints against airlines, report finds