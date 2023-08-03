Your Money with Carlson Financial
Cement truck overturns in downtown Richmond

VDOT says the Franklin Street exit ramp (74B) is closed.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An overturned cement truck is causing delays in downtown Richmond Thursday morning.

NBC12′s Rachel Myers says to take exit 74 A, get on the Downtown Express Way and get off at Canal Street to avoid the area.

VDOT says clean-up is expected to take several hours.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

