27-year-old dies in shooting in Emporia

EMPORIA, Va. (WWBT) -A 27-year-old died in Emporia Thursday after a shooting.

On Aug. 3, at approximately 12:08 am, the Emporia Police Department responded to shots fired call in the 700 block of Parham Street.

When officers arrived, they and the Greensville County Volunteer Rescue Squad immediately rendered first aid to a man who had been shot, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Deon Darius Hayes of Emporia. His body has been transported to the Richmond Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

If anyone has any information, contact the Emporia Police Department at 434-634-7320 and ask to speak with a detective, or you can send an anonymous tip to the Emporia Police Department using the Emporia Police Department’s Tip411 App or text the keyword “EMPORIAPD” to 847411.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.