Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

27-year-old dies in shooting in Emporia

A 27-year-old died in Emporia Thursday after a shooting.
A 27-year-old died in Emporia Thursday after a shooting.(Live 5)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Va. (WWBT) -A 27-year-old died in Emporia Thursday after a shooting.

On Aug. 3, at approximately 12:08 am, the Emporia Police Department responded to shots fired call in the 700 block of Parham Street.

When officers arrived, they and the Greensville County Volunteer Rescue Squad immediately rendered first aid to a man who had been shot, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Deon Darius Hayes of Emporia. His body has been transported to the Richmond Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

If anyone has any information, contact the Emporia Police Department at 434-634-7320 and ask to speak with a detective, or you can send an anonymous tip to the Emporia Police Department using the Emporia Police Department’s Tip411 App or text the keyword “EMPORIAPD” to 847411.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-85 Shooting
Chesterfield teen shot on I-85 in Dinwiddie dies
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech announces changes to its application for admission
(FILE)
64-year-old man drowns in Lake Anna in Louisa
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Delta plane blows a tire during landing
1 person injured after Delta flight makes rocky landing at Atlanta airport

Latest News

School is coming back fast with some students going back to the classroom in a matter of weeks,...
Petersburg Schools adopts clear backpack policy for all students
The shooting happened early Thursday morning on 19th and Phaup Streets.
Man shot to death in Richmond
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police investigating deadly Wednesday night shooting in Richmond
VDOT says clean-up is expected to take several hours.
Cement truck overturns in downtown Richmond