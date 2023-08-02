Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Wednesday Forecast: Another gorgeous day for August

Low humidity and below normal temperatures
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures and humidity will remain below average for another day. Enjoy!

Wednesday: A bonus *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity for August. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Daytime Rain Chance: 10% but shower chance increases at night)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely and storms possible. Rain chance drops in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s, highs around 80. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and turning hotter. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Late storms possible. Lows upper 60s to near 70°, highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and a tad cooler. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling south when it was fired at by a...
19-year-old seriously injured in I-85 shooting
A 2020 launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
Full moon plus a rocket launch could produce a stellar show in the sky
As we begin the month of August, we look ahead to the busiest part of hurricane season.
As August begins, tropical activity likely to ramp up in weeks ahead
Police and neighbors come together for the annual National Night Out in Central Virginia.
Where to celebrate 2023 National Night Out in Central Va.
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech announces changes to its application for admission

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Dry Wednesday, Rain chances increase Thursday
Comfortable with low humidity tonight and Wednesday.
Forecast: Dry through Wednesday, Rain Chances Increase Beginning Thursday
As we begin the month of August, we look ahead to the busiest part of hurricane season.
As August begins, tropical activity likely to ramp up in weeks ahead
NBC12 Weather at Noon
NBC12 Weather at Noon