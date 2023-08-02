Wednesday Forecast: Another gorgeous day for August

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures and humidity will remain below average for another day. Enjoy!

Wednesday: A bonus *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity for August. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Daytime Rain Chance: 10% but shower chance increases at night)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely and storms possible. Rain chance drops in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s, highs around 80. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and turning hotter. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Late storms possible. Lows upper 60s to near 70°, highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and a tad cooler. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

