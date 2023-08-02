Watch Live: 12News Today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

VCU will hold an active shooter simulation today on the Monroe Park Campus in an effort to prepare staff and students in the event of an emergency.

Virginia State Police continues to search for a suspect in the I-85 shooting that injured a 19-year-old girl.

Donald Trump is indicted on felony charges for efforts to overturn the 2020 election and block the transfer of power.

Today will be Another gorgeous day for August with temperatures below normal and low humidity. Full forecast >

