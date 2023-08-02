Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Watch Live: 12News Today

Here is the News to Know for Wednesday, August 2, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • VCU will hold an active shooter simulation today on the Monroe Park Campus in an effort to prepare staff and students in the event of an emergency.
  • Virginia State Police continues to search for a suspect in the I-85 shooting that injured a 19-year-old girl.
  • Donald Trump is indicted on felony charges for efforts to overturn the 2020 election and block the transfer of power.
  • Today will be Another gorgeous day for August with temperatures below normal and low humidity. Full forecast >

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

Download NBC12′s Apps

> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play

> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling south when it was fired at by a...
19-year-old seriously injured in I-85 shooting
A 2020 launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
Full moon plus a rocket launch could produce a stellar show in the sky
As we begin the month of August, we look ahead to the busiest part of hurricane season.
As August begins, tropical activity likely to ramp up in weeks ahead
Police and neighbors come together for the annual National Night Out in Central Virginia.
Where to celebrate 2023 National Night Out in Central Va.
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech announces changes to its application for admission

Latest News

Chief Edwards and Mayor Stoney speak to the crowd at the Hobson Lodge.
Richmond celebrates National Night Out
Tuesday night, hundreds filled the parking at the Hobson Lodge on Richmond’s Southside for...
Richmond celebrates National Night Out
VCU says the two courses that offer the requirement’s criteria alone cannot meet the class...
VCU postpones decision to make courses on racism university requirement
Deemed unsafe and completely condemned just last year, Richmond firefighters can no longer use...
Richmond Fire gives update on new burn tower plans