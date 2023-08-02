Watch Live: 12News Today
Here is the News to Know for Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- VCU will hold an active shooter simulation today on the Monroe Park Campus in an effort to prepare staff and students in the event of an emergency.
- Virginia State Police continues to search for a suspect in the I-85 shooting that injured a 19-year-old girl.
- Donald Trump is indicted on felony charges for efforts to overturn the 2020 election and block the transfer of power.
- Today will be Another gorgeous day for August with temperatures below normal and low humidity. Full forecast >
Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.
