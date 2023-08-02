Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips

The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.(Doritos via FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for some bags of Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored tortilla chips.

According to the FDA, the chips could potentially contain undeclared soy and wheat ingredients from spicy sweet chili tortilla chips.

The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags that were distributed at retail stores and vending machines in Pennsylvania.

No other Frito-Lay or Doritos products, flavors, sizes or variety packs are recalled.

The specific recalled product information includes:

Product DescriptionSizeUPCCode Date &
Manufacturing Code
Doritos Nacho
Cheese Flavored
Tortilla Chips		1 oz.0 28400 09089 6Must have BOTH
Guaranteed Fresh Date Of
26 Sept 2023
AND
Manufacturing Code/
Time Stamp
465218034
X 22:47 - 22:54
Doritos Nacho
Cheese Flavored
Tortilla Chips
Party Size		14.5 oz0 28400 51779 9Must have BOTH
Guaranteed Fresh Date Of
26 Sept 2023
AND
EITHER one of the following
Two Manufacturing Codes/
Time Stamps
465218037
X 22:47 - 22:59
465218137
X 23:00 - 23:06

Anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat should not eat it and throw it away.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling south when it was fired at by a...
19-year-old shot on I-85 in Dinwiddie dies
A 2020 launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
Full moon plus a rocket launch could produce a stellar show in the sky
As we begin the month of August, we look ahead to the busiest part of hurricane season.
As August begins, tropical activity likely to ramp up in weeks ahead
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech announces changes to its application for admission
Police and neighbors come together for the annual National Night Out in Central Virginia.
Where to celebrate 2023 National Night Out in Central Va.

Latest News

(FILE)
64-year-old man drowns in Lake Anna in Louisa
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
All clear given after police investigate reports of shooter at Senate office buildings
In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court, Western...
The Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s worst antisemitic attack
Luke Bryan invited a Colorado girl with terminal cancer backstage.
‘She had the best time’: Luke Bryan invites 7-year-old girl with terminal cancer backstage
FILE - A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump...
Poorly designed crossing contributed to fatal 2022 Missouri Amtrak derailment, officials say