Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

VDH makes changes to COVID-19 reporting

The Virginia Department of Health says COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
By Maggie Glass
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health says COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

VDH is also tracking cases and reporting them differently.

Epidemiologist Elena Diskin says the VDH dashboard used to show how many people visited ERs and Urgent Cares with COVID symptoms. However, that wasn’t the best way to do it.

“Now that we’re able to look at the percentage of people diagnosed with COVID-19, it’s just a little bit more specific,” Diskin said Wednesday, August 2.

VDH says although a summer spike is the reality of this epidemic, there are still precautions we can take.

“The best way to stay protected and kind of keep that immunity shield up is to make sure that you’re up to date on your vaccines,” Diskin said.

Doctor Bill Petri with UVA Health says there is currently no need to take extra precautions now, but still test if you have COVID-like symptoms.

“If I get an illness that could be COVID, I got like, you know, runny nose or fever or muscle aches. I test myself because I don’t want to spread it to someone else,” Dr. Petri said.

Health experts say if you get COVID-19, it is still important to isolate yourself for five days to stop the spread.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-85 Shooting
Chesterfield teen shot on I-85 in Dinwiddie dies
A 2020 launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
Full moon plus a rocket launch could produce a stellar show in the sky
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech announces changes to its application for admission
As we begin the month of August, we look ahead to the busiest part of hurricane season.
As August begins, tropical activity likely to ramp up in weeks ahead
Police and neighbors come together for the annual National Night Out in Central Virginia.
Where to celebrate 2023 National Night Out in Central Va.

Latest News

Delta flight
1 person injured after Delta flight makes rocky landing at Atlanta airport
A Virginia man is in police custody after a deadly shooting in Boston over the weekend.
Chesterfield man behind bars after deadly shooting in Boston
A 64-year-old man drowned after falling in Lake Anna Saturday evening.
64-year-old man drowns in Lake Anna
Virginia has averaged about 6,000 calls a month on the 988 line since it first launched.
988 crisis line sees successes and struggles in its first year
Boston Police have charged Riccardy Romain, 51, of Chesterfield, with murder and unlawful...
Chesterfield man charged in deadly Boston shooting