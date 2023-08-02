VCU, city conduct active shooter training exercise
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University and the city of Richmond conducted an active shooter training exercise on Wednesday morning at the university’s Monroe Park Campus.
The university collaborated with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and other local, regional and state public safety agencies to practice a coordinated response to an emergency inside a VCU facility.
The training consisted of a simulated emergency in the University Student Commons building on Floyd Avenue.
It included simulated gunfire and crowd panic, with volunteers role-playing as injured victims and witnesses both inside and outside the Student Commons.
