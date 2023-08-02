Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

VCU, city conduct active shooter training exercise

First responders enter a building at VCU during an active shooter training exercise on...
First responders enter a building at VCU during an active shooter training exercise on Wednesday, Aug. 2(WWBT)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University and the city of Richmond conducted an active shooter training exercise on Wednesday morning at the university’s Monroe Park Campus.

The university collaborated with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and other local, regional and state public safety agencies to practice a coordinated response to an emergency inside a VCU facility.

The active shooter training exercise included volunteers who role-played as victims.
The active shooter training exercise included volunteers who role-played as victims.(WWBT)

The training consisted of a simulated emergency in the University Student Commons building on Floyd Avenue.

It included simulated gunfire and crowd panic, with volunteers role-playing as injured victims and witnesses both inside and outside the Student Commons.

Volunteers role played as injured victims in the active shooter training exercise at VCU on...
Volunteers role played as injured victims in the active shooter training exercise at VCU on Aug. 2.(WWBT)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling south when it was fired at by a...
19-year-old shot on I-85 in Dinwiddie dies
A 2020 launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
Full moon plus a rocket launch could produce a stellar show in the sky
As we begin the month of August, we look ahead to the busiest part of hurricane season.
As August begins, tropical activity likely to ramp up in weeks ahead
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech announces changes to its application for admission
Police and neighbors come together for the annual National Night Out in Central Virginia.
Where to celebrate 2023 National Night Out in Central Va.

Latest News

The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival returns to Maymont on Aug. 11 and 12.
Richmond Jazz and Music Festival returning to Maymont
Chesterfield Fire & EMS responded to Bermuda Avenue for the report of a structure fire.
1 person suffers minor injuries in Chesterfield house fire
Virginia State Police say a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling south when it was fired at by a...
19-year-old shot on I-85 in Dinwiddie dies
The driver, 19-year-old T’miya Murphy from South Chesterfield, was taken to the hospital, where...
19-year-old Chesterfield woman dies after I-85 shooting