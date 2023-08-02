VCU, city conduct active shooter training exercise

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University and the city of Richmond conducted an active shooter training exercise on Wednesday morning at the university’s Monroe Park Campus.

The university collaborated with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and other local, regional and state public safety agencies to practice a coordinated response to an emergency inside a VCU facility.

The active shooter training exercise included volunteers who role-played as victims. (WWBT)

The training consisted of a simulated emergency in the University Student Commons building on Floyd Avenue.

It included simulated gunfire and crowd panic, with volunteers role-playing as injured victims and witnesses both inside and outside the Student Commons.

Volunteers role played as injured victims in the active shooter training exercise at VCU on Aug. 2. (WWBT)

