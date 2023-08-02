Your Money with Carlson Financial
Trial for NFL player, former WVU player continues for alleged rape, kidnapping

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT
GUERNESY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTV) - The rape and kidnapping trial of a former WVU football player and current NFL player began with opening statements in Cambridge, Ohio.

According to police reports, Joshua Sills was taking a woman and her cousin home when he allegedly grabbed the victim’s ponytail and forced her to stay inside his truck.

The report says sills forced the woman down inside the truck and sexually assaulted her.

According to investigators, doctors say they found injuries consistent with sexual assault.

The victim’s cousin and deputy involved both testified.

The trial continues this week and is expected to last for five days.

Sills was part of the WVU team from 2016-2019 and is currently a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

NFL player, former WVU player indicted in rape, kidnapping case

Police report details sex assault allegation against former WVU player

