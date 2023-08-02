Richmond Fire gives update on new burn tower plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Fire announced a change of plans for the department’s new training facility.

This change comes after the department’s current burn tower in Sandston was condemned last year.

In a recommendation letter sent to City Council, RFD says there was community pushback in Richmond after they planned to bring a new burn tower and training facility on east Belt Boulevard next to the Hickory Hill Community Center.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney asked the firefighters for a compromise.

Now, fire officials propose building a new tower to replace the old one in Sandston but still hold training classes at Hickory Hill.

The Hickory Hill Community Center will allow fire recruits to be embedded in the community. It will enable community members to develop personal relationships with firefighters leading to increased engagement and connectivity with those who may eventually save their lives.

