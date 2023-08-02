Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Richmond Fire gives update on new burn tower plans

Deemed unsafe and completely condemned just last year, Richmond firefighters can no longer use...
Deemed unsafe and completely condemned just last year, Richmond firefighters can no longer use this burn building at its current training facility in Sandston.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Fire announced a change of plans for the department’s new training facility.

This change comes after the department’s current burn tower in Sandston was condemned last year.

In a recommendation letter sent to City Council, RFD says there was community pushback in Richmond after they planned to bring a new burn tower and training facility on east Belt Boulevard next to the Hickory Hill Community Center.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney asked the firefighters for a compromise.

Now, fire officials propose building a new tower to replace the old one in Sandston but still hold training classes at Hickory Hill.

The Hickory Hill Community Center will allow fire recruits to be embedded in the community. It will enable community members to develop personal relationships with firefighters leading to increased engagement and connectivity with those who may eventually save their lives.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling south when it was fired at by a...
19-year-old seriously injured in I-85 shooting
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in...
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash; suspect flees scene
A 2020 launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
Full moon plus a rocket launch could produce a stellar show in the sky
The Capital Region Airport Commission has been certified as a 'Great Place to Work' for the...
RIC to host airport-wide job fair

Latest News

Richmond revisiting short-term rental regulations in the city.
Richmond revisiting short-term rental regulations in the city
Moments of Hope Outreach is an organization that supports the homeless and families in need of...
Moments of Hope: Volunteer finds healing through acts of kindness
Changes are in the works for short-term rentals in Richmond, as some people in the city are...
Richmond revisiting short-term rental regulations in the city
Virginia State Police say a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling south when it was fired at by a...
19-year-old seriously injured in I-85 shooting