Richmond celebrates National Night Out

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday night, hundreds filled the parking at the Hobson Lodge on Richmond’s Southside for National Night Out.

”I do by here proclaim Tuesday, Aug. 1 as National Night Out in the city of Richmond,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said to the crowd.

It was just one of 52 neighborhood groups signed up for a celebration to build better ties between law enforcement and the community.

Richmond Police say interest in the national campaign grew this year, with an increase from 39 groups last year.

”I think it shows that people are interested in re-engaging with the police department, and it also shows that we’re moving past COVID,” Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said. “COVID was a big impediment to our community outreach, and this is just a stage where we’re moving past 2020.”

From a video game truck to a fire truck, first responders sought to connect with their community through any means to make it safer.

Neighbors even dressed up as superheroes to try and help kids speak with law enforcement.

“We love to show that kids can touch their heroes. You have the police, you have the sheriff’s office, and we just like giving back to the kids,” Frank Lester, who was dressed up as Spider-Punk, said. “They wanna be near their heroes, so that’s what we do.”

Hobson Lodge organizers said they’re really focused on getting kids away from violence.

”You know we want to do things and try to encourage young people that there is another way besides the left. There is a right way, and that’s what it is all about,” Lynwood Jones, with the 26th Masonic District, said.

Year after year, this event happens city leaders believe opportunities like this help to protect the community better.

”We have been able to solve more crimes, I think not only because of our investments in technology, more police officers, and personnel but also our investment in community policing,” Stoney said. “We would not be able to bring the individuals to justice if it wasn’t for those in our community who are looking to partner and collaborate alongside the Richmond police department.”

Other localities around Central Virginia also celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday, including Chesterfield, where nearly 100 events were registered with the campaign.

