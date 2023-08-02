New court date set in GoFundMe lawsuit against Hopewell councilor

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A Hopewell city leader, sued by a grieving mother over a GoFundMe he set up after her child was murdered, was supposed to have a court hearing on Wednesday.

She claims she didn’t get all the money and was hoping to get answers from him in court, but that didn’t happen.

In court on Wednesday, Brionna Taylor was there alongside a few community members wanting answers to this case. However, the one person who could provide some clarity, Hopewell City Councilor Dominic Holloway, wasn’t there for the case to be heard.

Taylor is suing Holloway for more than $5,000.

She’s the Hopewell mom of 8-year-old P’Aris Moore, who was shot and killed while playing outside last December.

Taylor said Holloway set up a GoFundMe that raised more than $15,000, but Taylor said she never got all the money and that Holloway allegedly used some of it to pay his child support.

According to the judge, the reason Holloway was not in court on Wednesday was because he was not served the warrant and the address on it was not where Holloway lives.

Taylor didn’t want to go on camera, but her advocate said he thinks Holloway should come forward as a city leader and not continue to delay the process.

“Everyone in town, out of town, has known about this court date,” advocate Tavorise Marks said. “You know it’s been advertised in the local newspaper, it’s been talked about at city council where he sits, so the court date and time has not been a mystery to anyone, and the fact that he was not here today was very upsetting.”

Holloway has told us in the past he had no comment on the lawsuit, but NBC12 did try several ways today to reach him to get his side of the story.

Reporter Raven Brown got him by phone, and the first thing she asked him was why he didn’t show up to court.

Holloway said: “Did you not have the understanding, ma’am, that I said I don’t want you to contact me further, so at this point, you’re harassing me.”

Watch the phone call:

NBC12's Raven Brown calls the Hopewell city council member after he was not in court on Wednesday.

GoFundMe did confirm the fundraiser for P’Aris Moore is under investigation. Last month, state police confirmed they were investigating the matter as well.

As far as Wednesday’s hearing, the judge said another warrant with the correct address would be issued, and a new hearing is set for next month.

