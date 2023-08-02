Your Money with Carlson Financial
Chesterfield man charged in deadly Boston shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOSTON, Ma. (WWBT) - A Virginia man is in police custody after a deadly shooting in Boston over the weekend.

The Boston Police Department says they received a call just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, for reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Jackon Beausejour shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Boston Police have charged Riccardy Romain, 51, of Chesterfield, with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

NBC Boston reports, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office says video captured on a witness’s cellphone helped lead to Romain’s arrest.

The investigation into this deadly shooting continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

