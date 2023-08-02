Bobcat tests positive for rabies in Virginia

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed a bobcat tested positive for rabies last week.

The Crater Health District says on July 26, a female bobcat bit one adult and a dog in Waverly, Virginia.

“Rabies is a preventable disease. We encourage all pet owners to vaccinate their animals to protect them and the community,” Toinette Waldon, Environmental Health Manager of the Crater Health District, said.

The Health Department strongly advises that people take the following steps to prevent families and pets from being exposed to rabies:

Vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies and keep them up to date

Avoid contact with wild animals or stray cats and dogs

Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs

Report stray animals to your local animal control agency

Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home

Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash

To report a stray and/or suspicious animal, please contact Sussex County Animal Control at (804) 898- 5371.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.