Bobcat tests positive for rabies in Virginia
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed a bobcat tested positive for rabies last week.
The Crater Health District says on July 26, a female bobcat bit one adult and a dog in Waverly, Virginia.
“Rabies is a preventable disease. We encourage all pet owners to vaccinate their animals to protect them and the community,” Toinette Waldon, Environmental Health Manager of the Crater Health District, said.
The Health Department strongly advises that people take the following steps to prevent families and pets from being exposed to rabies:
- Vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies and keep them up to date
- Avoid contact with wild animals or stray cats and dogs
- Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs
- Report stray animals to your local animal control agency
- Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home
- Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash
To report a stray and/or suspicious animal, please contact Sussex County Animal Control at (804) 898- 5371.
