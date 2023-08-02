64-year-old man drowns in Lake Anna in Louisa

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -A 64-year-old man drowned after falling in Lake Anna Saturday evening.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on July 29, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency crews responded to Lake Anna Yacht Club for a reported drowning. While en route, deputies were told Guadalupe Lopez Reyes had been missing for over an hour.

Yacht Club management found while checking video footage, Reyes had fallen in the water and had not resurfaced.

Department of Wildlife Resources and Spotsylvania County Dive Team divers helped with locating and recovering Reyes, who was pronounced dead on the scene. His body has been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect any type of foul play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.