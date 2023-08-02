Your Money with Carlson Financial
1 person suffers minor injuries in Chesterfield house fire

Chesterfield Fire & EMS responded to Bermuda Avenue for the report of a structure fire.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Unattended cooking is the cause of a house fire in Chesterfield Tuesday afternoon.

Chesterfield Fire & EMS responded to Bermuda Avenue in Enon for a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire showing from the outside of the home.

“One civilian was treated and released on the scene for minor injuries, and no firefighters were injured operating at the fire scene,” Chesterfield Fire & EMS said.

The Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office says unattended cooking is the leading cause of fires in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield Fire & EMS is reminding everyone to:

  • Be on alert! If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop.
  • Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling, boiling, or broiling food.
  • If you are simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the kitchen while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.
  • Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — away from your stovetop.

