1 person injured after Delta flight makes rocky landing at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews surrounded a Delta Air Lines jet on the tarmac Wednesday evening at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Delta said Flight 1437 from Richmond, Virginia, to Atlanta landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. One of the plane’s tires reportedly blew when the plane landed and “components of the landing gear were hot.” All 190 passengers were evacuated. At least one person was injured.

We appreciate the efforts of our flight crew and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport first responders to manage through the safe landing of flight 1437 at our hub this afternoon. Initial reports indicate that one of the aircraft’s tires blew upon landing and components of the landing gear were hot. Customers evacuated via emergency slides and are being moved to the terminal via bus. We apologize to each for this experience – nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and crew.

Delta said they will “will work with all aviation stakeholders and conduct our own review” of the flight.

🚨Atlanta Fire and Airport emergency operations responded to an incident involving an aircraft on arrival this afternoon. The aircraft landed safely and passengers self evacuated. pic.twitter.com/v35Jn6kM67 — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) August 2, 2023

