1 person injured after Delta flight makes rocky landing at Atlanta airport
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews surrounded a Delta Air Lines jet on the tarmac Wednesday evening at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Delta said Flight 1437 from Richmond, Virginia, to Atlanta landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. One of the plane’s tires reportedly blew when the plane landed and “components of the landing gear were hot.” All 190 passengers were evacuated. At least one person was injured.
Delta said they will “will work with all aviation stakeholders and conduct our own review” of the flight.
Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.