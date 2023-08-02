Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

1 person injured after Delta flight makes rocky landing at Atlanta airport

Delta flight
Delta flight(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews surrounded a Delta Air Lines jet on the tarmac Wednesday evening at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Delta said Flight 1437 from Richmond, Virginia, to Atlanta landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. One of the plane’s tires reportedly blew when the plane landed and “components of the landing gear were hot.” All 190 passengers were evacuated. At least one person was injured.

Delta said they will “will work with all aviation stakeholders and conduct our own review” of the flight.

Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-85 Shooting
Chesterfield teen shot on I-85 in Dinwiddie dies
A 2020 launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
Full moon plus a rocket launch could produce a stellar show in the sky
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech announces changes to its application for admission
As we begin the month of August, we look ahead to the busiest part of hurricane season.
As August begins, tropical activity likely to ramp up in weeks ahead
Police and neighbors come together for the annual National Night Out in Central Virginia.
Where to celebrate 2023 National Night Out in Central Va.

Latest News

A Virginia man is in police custody after a deadly shooting in Boston over the weekend.
Chesterfield man behind bars after deadly shooting in Boston
A 64-year-old man drowned after falling in Lake Anna Saturday evening.
64-year-old man drowns in Lake Anna
Virginia has averaged about 6,000 calls a month on the 988 line since it first launched.
988 crisis line sees successes and struggles in its first year
Boston Police have charged Riccardy Romain, 51, of Chesterfield, with murder and unlawful...
Chesterfield man charged in deadly Boston shooting