Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Watch Live: 12News Today

Here is the News to Know for Tuesday, August 1, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

Download NBC12′s Apps

> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play

> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in...
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash; suspect flees scene
The Capital Region Airport Commission has been certified as a 'Great Place to Work' for the...
RIC to host airport-wide job fair
The victims wife says her husband was taking a shower in their Dumfries home when it happened.
Virginia man killed by tree that crashed into home during storm
Goochland residents are under a boil water advisory.
Goochland issues boil water advisory to residents

Latest News

Dozens filled Chickahominy Middle School to have their concerns heard for the project.
Community meeting held on proposed HCA Health Services hospital in Ashland
Dozens packed Chickahominy Middle School Monday night in Hanover to have their voices heard on...
Community meeting held on proposed HCA Health Services hospital in Ashland
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in...
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash; suspect flees scene
Experts explain why gas prices are rising again in Richmond
Experts explain why gas prices are rising again in Richmond