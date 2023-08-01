Tuesday Forecast: Sunshine and low humidity for a couple of days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A seasonably cool stretch the next few days with highs in the mid-80s and low rain chances.

Tuesday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny with low for August humidity. Highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with low humidity for August. Lows in the low-60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows near 70°, highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.