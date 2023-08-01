Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Spending from tourists on the rise in Virginia

New numbers from Governor Glenn Youngkin and the Virginia Tourism Corporation show visitors are spending more money in the commonwealth.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New numbers from Governor Glenn Youngkin and the Virginia Tourism Corporation show visitors are spending more money in the commonwealth.

Virginia saw a major decline in tourism during the coronavirus pandemic, but a report says we saw a rise in 2022.

“2022 is the first time that we actually crossed that pre-pandemic threshold. So now we’re sitting at about $30.3 billion,” Daniel Roberts with VTC said Tuesday, August 1.

This is a 4% increase over 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

Roberts says, though, visitation has slowed down: “Visitors are spending more on travel. That’s partly due to inflation,” he said. “So you’ll see that in things like increased cost of food and meals and things like that.”

Tourism supported about 240,000 jobs before the pandemic. In 2022, that number dropped to 200,000.

According to Roberts, the combined numbers for Charlottesville and Albemarle County comes out to around $768 million in spending from tourists, and 5,800 jobs.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling south when it was fired at by a...
19-year-old shot on I-85 in Dinwiddie dies
A 2020 launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
Full moon plus a rocket launch could produce a stellar show in the sky
As we begin the month of August, we look ahead to the busiest part of hurricane season.
As August begins, tropical activity likely to ramp up in weeks ahead
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech announces changes to its application for admission
Police and neighbors come together for the annual National Night Out in Central Virginia.
Where to celebrate 2023 National Night Out in Central Va.

Latest News

The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival returns to Maymont on Aug. 11 and 12.
Richmond Jazz and Music Festival returning to Maymont
First responders enter a building at VCU during an active shooter training exercise on...
VCU, city conduct active shooter training exercise
Chesterfield Fire & EMS responded to Bermuda Avenue for the report of a structure fire.
1 person suffers minor injuries in Chesterfield house fire
Virginia State Police say a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling south when it was fired at by a...
19-year-old shot on I-85 in Dinwiddie dies
The driver, 19-year-old T’miya Murphy from South Chesterfield, was taken to the hospital, where...
19-year-old Chesterfield woman dies after I-85 shooting