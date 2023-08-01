Richmond revisiting short-term rental regulations in the city

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Changes are in the works for short-term rentals in Richmond, as some people in the city are looking to update regulations for the first time in three years.

The city is now trying to find a balance between a thriving tourism scene supporting these short-term rentals while maintaining an ample housing supply for neighbors who live there full-time.

Residents say it was during the pandemic when they noticed a spike in bookings and listings on sites like Airbnb and Vrbo. It’s become its own business in cities like Richmond, though not all neighborhoods are built for that.

Josh Marcus manages nine Airbnbs in Richmond, all within the city limits. He calls himself a “professional co-host,” something that only exists because of the increase in demand for short-term rentals.

“It has obviously been a gray area. I think the city ultimately has taken a smarter approach,” Marcus said.

He helps out owners who may not live in the city or don’t know how to run an Airbnb business but want to be a part of the thriving field. He says it helps boost their business, too, and his rentals have stayed active since they started growing exponentially during the pandemic.

“Any repairs that may need to be done optimizing a listing, basically, anything you need for an Airbnb, I take care of for the owner,” Marcus said.

People renting out their homes need a permit certificate of zoning compliance to operate it legally. There’s a fee people have to pay for that.

Richmond’s planning director Kevin Vonck says that helps with safety for renters and everyone involved.

Vonck says the number of permits they’ve given out does not match the number of rentals they see on sites. The goal of the new regulations would be to make that number even.

Though he says around 1% of overall housing in the city is used for these short-term rentals, he wants to ensure that number stays controlled. The proposed regulations are supposed to help with that while tracking the number of permits out there.

“What are ways to be able to get that license to get that certificate of zoning compliance, but then also, what tools do we need in terms of enforcement and having that compliance?” Vonck said.

To get a valid permit, owners must live in their space for part of the year. This is to help make sure residential neighborhoods do not get taken over.

“We’re looking to keep that owner residency occupancy requirement and our residential districts that are residential neighborhoods but remove it in mixed-use districts,” Vonck said. “So, like downtown, parts of Scott’s Addition, Manchester, though there’ll be some relief in terms of not having to live there. But the feedback, we heard, it was critical to retain that residency restriction in the residential neighborhoods.”

People like Marcus say they’re for the changes because he feels it’ll help make renters feel safer and cut out illegitimate homes. He says it will be harder for people to get into the short-term rental business, but the people who are a part of it will be in it for the right reasons and doing it all correctly.

“It’s going to create that barrier to entry, I think. So, we could see less overall Airbnb listings. But you know, people are going to need to do it because, like I said, the demand is there,” Marcus said.

The city’s planning commission meets Aug. 21 at 1:30 p.m., and there will be a public comment period.

City Council will have the final say regarding implementing these regulations.

