‘Police activity’ shuts down southbound I-85

Southbound I-85 was shut down near U.S. 1 at mile marker 64 on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Southbound I-85 was shut down near U.S. 1 at mile marker 64 on Tuesday, Aug. 1.(VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Southbound lanes of I-85 were shut down late Tuesday morning for what the Virginia Department of Transportation said was “police activity.”

The interstate was shut down near U.S. 1 at mile marker 64 just before 11:30 a.m.

“Expect extended delays in the area and seek alternate routes,” VDOT said in a message.

This is a developing story.

