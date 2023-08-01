Officials investigating two arson fires in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire is looking for more information about two arson fires that happened last month.

Chesterfield Fire says Henrico County Division of Fire received a call on July 29, just after 4:30 p.m., about an active fire on an abandoned dock on the James River.

After putting out the fire, Henrico contacted the Chesterfield County Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate.

Investigators say a large pile of trash was set on fire on top of an abandoned shipping port dock on the James River near I-895 and Drewry’s Bluff.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says they are looking for any boaters that were in the area between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on the 29th.

That same day, Chesterfield Fire & Police were called to Courage Trail in South Chesterfield for a reported structure fire after 9 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found several fires within a residential home under construction, causing significant damage.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says the second fire is near Iron Bridge and Centralia Road.

Investigators determined the residential fire started between 10 p.m. on Friday, July 28 and 6:30 a.m. the next morning.

Anyone with information about these two fires is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 Tips App at p3tips.com.

