Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Officials investigating two arson fires in Chesterfield

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at t 804-748-0660.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at t 804-748-0660.(Chesterfield Fire & EMS)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire is looking for more information about two arson fires that happened last month.

Chesterfield Fire says Henrico County Division of Fire received a call on July 29, just after 4:30 p.m., about an active fire on an abandoned dock on the James River.

After putting out the fire, Henrico contacted the Chesterfield County Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate.

Investigators say a large pile of trash was set on fire on top of an abandoned shipping port dock on the James River near I-895 and Drewry’s Bluff.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says they are looking for any boaters that were in the area between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on the 29th.

That same day, Chesterfield Fire & Police were called to Courage Trail in South Chesterfield for a reported structure fire after 9 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found several fires within a residential home under construction, causing significant damage.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says the second fire is near Iron Bridge and Centralia Road.

Investigators determined the residential fire started between 10 p.m. on Friday, July 28 and 6:30 a.m. the next morning.

Anyone with information about these two fires is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 Tips App at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in...
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash; suspect flees scene
The Capital Region Airport Commission has been certified as a 'Great Place to Work' for the...
RIC to host airport-wide job fair
The victims wife says her husband was taking a shower in their Dumfries home when it happened.
Virginia man killed by tree that crashed into home during storm
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

A Richmond woman is getting results from a property management company after her bedroom...
‘You got something done:’ Richmond woman gets results after partial apartment ceiling collapse
As we begin the month of August, we look ahead to the busiest part of hurricane season.
As August begins, tropical activity likely to ramp up in weeks ahead
Some school divisions will have a staggered start to the school year.
Back to School: The ‘first day’ has become a full season in Central Va.
Virginia State Police say a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling south when it was fired at by a...
19-year-old seriously injured in I-85 shooting