Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

New ban on incandescent light bulbs

By Mike Staley
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On August 1, a new ban on the manufacturing and selling of incandescent light bulbs started.

The new light bulb ban prevents consumers from purchasing any bulbs under 45 lumens per watt. According to light bulb manufacturer Phillips, the typical incandescent bulb only produce 15 lumens per watt.

LED bulbs produce around 75 lumens per watt, about five times more than typical incandescent lights.

Preston Knight, public relations coordinator for the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, said this ban was “a long time coming” and SVEC had already exchanged most bulbs for LED bulbs.

“We’ve encouraged people to go and now as an industry it seems like we are left with little choice down the road with this ban coming in and no incandescent bulbs coming online,” Knight said. “I guess it’s just a way to mainstream what we’ve been preaching for a couple of years.”

Knight said LED bulbs are more energy efficient and can save people long-term costs.

”LED might cost a little bit more at the checkout counter than an incandescent bulb but it’s really the long term gain there, lower maintenance, it’s the longer lifespan for them and they’re more energy efficient,” Knight said. “At the end of the day that’s what we’re really looking for for ourselves and our members at large to be more efficient at home.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling south when it was fired at by a...
19-year-old shot on I-85 in Dinwiddie dies
A 2020 launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
Full moon plus a rocket launch could produce a stellar show in the sky
As we begin the month of August, we look ahead to the busiest part of hurricane season.
As August begins, tropical activity likely to ramp up in weeks ahead
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech announces changes to its application for admission
Police and neighbors come together for the annual National Night Out in Central Virginia.
Where to celebrate 2023 National Night Out in Central Va.

Latest News

Virginia State Police say a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling south when it was fired at by a...
19-year-old shot on I-85 in Dinwiddie dies
Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today
VCU, city to conduct active shooter training exercise
VCU, city to conduct active shooter training exercise
Chief Edwards and Mayor Stoney speak to the crowd at the Hobson Lodge.
Richmond celebrates National Night Out
Tuesday night, hundreds filled the parking at the Hobson Lodge on Richmond’s Southside for...
Richmond celebrates National Night Out