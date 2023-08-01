Your Money with Carlson Financial
Moments of Hope: Volunteer finds healing through acts of kindness

By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Marsha Rettig learned life had more to offer when she started helping out with Moments of Hope Outreach.

The organization supports the homeless and families in need of food, all thanks to dozens of volunteers like Marsha. What stood out about her is how Marsha greets hundreds of people who come by every week. She always left guests with a warm smile and words of encouragement.

Every volunteer has a different reason that draws them closer the pantry. For Marsha, it’s her daughter Jenny.

Watch the full story here:

Moments of Hope Outreach supports the homeless and families in need of food all thanks to dozens of volunteers like Marsha.

