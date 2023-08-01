Your Money with Carlson Financial
Managing Your Mental Health: What to expect on Aug. 2

Our series returns with a variety of topics
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Managing Your Mental Health, a series sponsored by WHOA Behavioral Health, returns on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Here’s what you can expect on NBC12 on TV and your streaming devices throughout the day Wednesday. All live elements can be watched in the video player at the top of this story:

11 a.m. - Jasmine Turner will be previewing what’s ahead for the day and a look at the day’s Call 12

Noon - An interview with Sierrah Chavis, author of “No Shame in My Pain”

3 p.m. - Jasmine Turner will host a live stream special with a mental health expert

4-6:30 p.m. - Call 12 with Vocal Virginia

5 and 6 p.m. - Riley Wyant takes a look at the 988 suicide line and how it’s going for Virginia

